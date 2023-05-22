Southern Province places contract for two new lines at Jazan

22 May 2023

Saudi Arabia-based Southern Province Cement Co has placed an order with Sinoma International Engineering Co for two new 5000tpd production lines at its Jazan cement plant. Line 3 will go under construction first and is due for completion within 18 months. Infrastructure for a second 5000tpd line (Line 4) is also being put in place, with that line expected to complete within 24 months. The US$330m project is being entirely funded by a local bank, reports Mist News.

The Jazan plant currently has a 2.49Mta cement capacity and 1.84Mta clinker capacity. The company also runs the 5Mta Tahamah works in Makkah, and the 3Mta Bisha plant.

In January 2023 SICO Bank predicted cement demand in Saudi Arabia to remain flat in 2023, having declined by an estimated one per cent YoY in the previous year. Five per cent growth was forecast for 2024, driven by improving construction activity in the tourism sector and the hosting of international events, including the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Saudi Arabia ia also among the front runners to host the World Expo 2030 but the organisers have reportedly been urged to drop the country from the shortlist of potential hosts due to the kingdom’s human rights record.





