CTP Team proceeds with Medcem project

23 May 2023

CTP Team engineers are currently working at the Medcem cement plant in Turkey. While the concrete works are proceeding on the AQC (quenching) boiler for the waste heat recovery system, the process fabric filter on the coal mill is under erection. In addition, the process fabric filter on kiln and raw mill are ready for the installation of the SWAP cleaning system.

All site works are carried out in parallel with the construction of the new cement line. The project includes the installation of three new process fabric filters offering air pollution control solution for kiln, raw mill, cement and coal mills. A filter area of 221,031m2 and the installation of a 10Mwe Waste heat recovery system, along with 49,004m2 of total heat exchanger surface, will complete the project.

