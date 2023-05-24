WhiteLabel-TandemProjects enters JV with MMe

WhiteLabel-TandemProjects (WLTP) has entered into a joint venture with German engineering-firm MMe GmbH to sell MMe’s sampling device for solid alternative fuels. MMe produces the only automatic sampling device for solid alternative fuels that is tested by the Federal Quality Association for Secondary Fuels (Bundesgütegemeinschaft Sekundärbrennstoffe e.V.) and is working according to the European standard CEN/TC.

“This robust automatic sampling system can be used safely and worldwide even under the most adverse conditions,” explains Tristan Müller, owner and managing director of MMe, who recently took over the company from its founder, Matthias Müller. “It is becoming increasingly important to determine reliable data from representative samples, eg, when determining the biogenic content in fuel mixtures. So far, this system is the only one that has been put through its paces by the Quality Association for Secondary Fuels,” he added.

WLTP is a network of independent experts specialising in waste identification, demand-driven conditioning design, pyro-process optimisation and material handling for sustainable thermal utilisation. Founded by Dr Hubert Baier in 2009, WLTP supports clients by monitoring and assessing the entire waste chain from production and quality assurance to use.

