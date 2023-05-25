ACC and Ambuja Cements launch new R&D centre

25 May 2023

ACC and Ambuja Cements have launched a new research and development (R&D) facility at Kalamboli on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. The facility is designed to foster cutting-edge research, collaboration and the development of innovative solutions, to help drive progress, enhance cost optimisation and create sustainable solutions for the future of the cement and concrete industry. According to the companies, the facility will focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Ambuja Cements, said the R&D facility is a collective commitment to push boundaries, driving innovation and addressing industry challenges. The facility will go a long way in redefining the cement and concrete industry, he added. The facility will also serve as a platform for researchers and professionals to come together and discuss the future of cement and concrete, reports The Hindu.

Published under