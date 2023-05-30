Qatar National Cement signs digital and Uzbekistan MoUs

Qatar National Cement Co (QNCC) has made a strategic decision to partner SAP and Google Cloud to fuel its digital transformation and ensure future-proof operations.

Eng Essa Mohammed Ali A M Kaldari, QNCC CEO, emphasised the significance of this transformation: "Our aim is to modernise and streamline our systems, increase efficiencies, and enhance the services we deliver to our customers and employees. After implementation, our operations will be more agile and scalable, enabling us to capitalise on future opportunities in the market and region."

Amr Hamam, head of IT at QNCC, added his excitement about this transformative step: "Migrating to 'Rise with SAP' on Google Cloud is a game-changer for us. It empowers us to leverage the best of both worlds - the comprehensive solutions offered by SAP and the advanced AI and machine learning capabilities provided by Google Cloud. This collaboration enables us to drive efficiency, innovation, and customer-centricity, setting a new standard in our industry."

In addition, Mr Kaldari signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chairman of the Building Materials Industry Development Council from Uzbekistan, Mr S Annaklichev. This MoU aims to foster mutual cooperation and explore potential investment opportunities in Uzbekistan. This is a promising step towards expanding our company's global impact,” said Mr Kaldari.

