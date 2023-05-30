Sinai Cement narrows 1Q loss

ICR Newsroom By 30 May 2023

Egypt-based Sinai Cement Co, part of Vicat, saw consolidated net losses after tax of EGP58.47m (US$1.89m) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with losses of EGP67.19m in the 1Q22.



The company’s sales reached EGP1240m in the 1Q23, representing a 160.7 per cent increase on EGP475.57m in the year-ago period.

