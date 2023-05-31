Oman Cement appoints Zhu Yaping as new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 31 May 2023

Oman Cement Co’s board of directors has approved the appointment of Zhu Yaping as the company’s new CEO with immediate effect. He succeeds Salim Abdullah al Hajri, who retired as CEO of the company.



Mr Yaping is a senior executive from Oman Cement’s majority shareholder Huaxin Cement Co, which completed the acquisition of a majority 59.58 per cent stake in Oman Cement.



Mr Yaping is a highly experienced professional in the cement industry with more than 30 years of experience and a distinguished academic background, according to Oman Cement Co. He holds a Master of Science in Control Theory and Engineering from China's Wuhan University of Technology, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Nanjing Aeronautics Institute. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Oman Cement, he served as the head of cement industrial performance at Huaxin Cement.

Oman Cement said, “Yaping has been actively contributed to the cement industry and has held various management positions, including corporate maintenance manager and general manager of Huaxin Maintenance Company. Yaping has a proven track record of increasing revenue, implementing standard maintenance systems, and driving operational excellence.”

