IKN cooler start-up at Hirmi cement plant

02 June 2023

After 24 hours of performance testing, another IKN cooler received its performance test certificate. The cooler, installed at Line 2 in UltraTech Cement's Hirmi Cement plant, India, has not only achieved but exceeded all guaranteed parameters, says IKN.

In addition, the cooler which was designed for 8000tpd, proved to operate at the owners satisfaction at a capacity of 10,000tpd, even with hot air recirculation.

Published under