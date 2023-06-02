Leube commissions new silo to support low-carbon cements

Austria-based cement producer Zementwerk Leube recently entered a new 3250t cement silo, “Silo 10”, into service. Work on the silo had started in February 2022.



It is expected that in addition to a significant increase in storage capacity, the cement company will also benefit from increased flexibility and improved product offer. With its four chambers the silo can store different cement types, enabling the company to meet growing demand for lower-carbon cements. This will include the company’s GreenTech Kombi cement, which has a carbon footprint of less than 380kg of CO 2 /t of cement, 25 per cent less than the average value of other cement types produced by Leube.

Managing Director Heimo Berger said: "The demand for ecological building materials is increasing – and we are the first manufacturer in Austria to receive construction approval for this cement."









