HarbisonWalker International announces new brand identity

05 June 2023

HarbisonWalker International (HWI), which announced in February 2023 that it would combine with Calderys, has unveiled a new brand identity. The new look reflects HWI as a member of Calderys, the global refractories company’s brand in the Americas.

“The new visual identity of HWI, as a member of Calderys, is a significant step on our journey to form a unified business that incorporates the best of both brands to create a global high-growth leader. We have undertaken this exercise with thoughtful intention to preserve the legacy of the HWI brand in the Americas while reflecting the global stature of the Calderys brand,” said Michel Cornelissen, president and CEO of Calderys Group.

Both businesses were purchased by Platinum Equity, which announced in February 2023 that it would combine Calderys and HWI to create one of the world's largest and most comprehensive refractories producers with more product and service options and further investments in technology and customer care.

Elements of the HWI brand combine the visual identities of both companies, with HWI maintaining its well-known acronym and font while adopting the symbolism of the Calderys brand: hands joining together, flames, the caldera of a volcano, and the containing of heat. Adopting the vibrant orange and black for both logos references the high temperatures in which refractories operate. Assuming the same colour scheme strengthens the unity of HWI and Calderys and avoids diluting the brands.

