Holcim Alpena opens new TDF unit

ICR Newsroom By 02 June 2023

Holcim has opened a new whole-tyre co-processing facility at its Alpena plant in Michigan, USA. The US$7.4m state-supported investment is expected to convert 22,000tpa of tyres into energy to help fuel the company’s cement plant. The tyre-derived fuel (TDF) will initially account for ~10 per cent of the cement plant’s thermal requirement.



Construction on the TDF facility started in August 2022, partly funded by a US$3m grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.



"Holcim has invested more than US$100 million in eco-friendly technologies at the Alpena plant in the last 15 years. The tire-derived fuel facility is another strong demonstration of our commitment to reduce emissions and balance the use of traditional and alternative fuels," said Michael Nixon, senior VP of Manufacturing North for Chicago-based Holcim US. "We are grateful for the State of Michigan's support for a project that will benefit the environment and push Holcim closer to our net-zero goals."



"Holcim’s growing, continued investment in Michigan will grow our economy and create good-paying jobs in Alpena," said Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. "Together we are bringing jobs and investment, creating strong economic opportunity in every region, and ensuring more families and businesses can 'make it in Michigan.' We will keep partnering with cutting-edge businesses and lead the future of manufacturing, electrification and clean energy."

