Andhra Cements restarts clinker line at Durga

06 June 2023

India-based Andhra Cements Ltd, part of Sagar Cements, has relaunched the clinker line at its 1Mta integrated Durga Cement Works in Dachepalli Mandal, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh.

According to press reports, Sagar Cements plans to invest over US$50m at the plant to boost its cement and clinker production capacity to 3Mta and 2.3Mta, respectively.

