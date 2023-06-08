JK Lakshmi Cement wins Superbrand accolade

08 June 2023

India-based JK Lakshmi Cement has been awarded Superbrand status for 2023-24, making it the only brand in the grey cement category to receive this accolade. According to Devdiscourse, the selection process for the award involved a survey of more than 23,000 individuals across India to identify brands that excel in various parameters of building their brand name. JK Lakshmi Cement emerged as a clear winner with an average score of 6.6 putting it in the top 10 per cent of all scores across all categories.

Commenting on the award, Arun Shukla, president and director of JK Lakshmi Cement, said, "We are honoured to receive the prestigious Superbrand status in the grey cement category. This accolade serves as a resounding validation of our steadfast commitment to delivering cement products of unparalleled quality and our ceaseless endeavours to reiterate the robustness and dependability of our brand. We wholeheartedly express our deepest gratitude to our esteemed customers and valued partners for their resolute trust and support, which have played an instrumental role in propelling us to this notable achievement."





