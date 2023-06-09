Beumer Group acquires the Hendrik Group

Beumer has completed the acquisition of the Hendrik Group, a leading US manufacturer of air-supported belt conveyors. The acquisition will expand the group’s portfolio in the field of bulk material transport. In particular, the handling of alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) confirms Beumer's commitment towards sustainability. At the same time it is fully complementary to the current technologies offering, ensuring an even broader customer benefit. The technology also generates additional potential in the field of bulk material handling of sensitive materials when it comes to preventing hazardous substances from being released into the environment.

The Beumer Group, a leading international manufacturer of intralogistics systems in the fields of conveying and loading systems, palletising and packaging technology as well as sorting and distribution systems, is committed to sustainable corporate development.

