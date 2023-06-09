InterCement Participacoes defers debenture playments

InterCement Participações SA (ICP) has reached an agreement with its debenture holders regarding the deferral of payments under the series of Brazilian law-governed debentures issued by the company and issued by InterCement Brazil SA (ICB), which allow the company to preserve its liquidity.
The ICB holders have agreed to a short-term deferral of both, the principal and interest payments on the ICB debentures. In addition, ICP debenture holders have agreed to receive a partial payment on the BRL151m (US$30.6m) payment of accord interest due on 8 June 2023. The remaining balance of this interest payment will be paid in September 2023.