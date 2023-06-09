InterCement Participacoes defers debenture playments

09 June 2023

InterCement Participações SA (ICP) has reached an agreement with its debenture holders regarding the deferral of payments under the series of Brazilian law-governed debentures issued by the company and issued by InterCement Brazil SA (ICB), which allow the company to preserve its liquidity.

The ICB holders have agreed to a short-term deferral of both, the principal and interest payments on the ICB debentures. In addition, ICP debenture holders have agreed to receive a partial payment on the BRL151m (US$30.6m) payment of accord interest due on 8 June 2023. The remaining balance of this interest payment will be paid in September 2023.

