Chonnaeri Cement makes upgrades

12 June 2023

The Chonnaeri Cement Factory in North Korea is enhancing the production processes, according to the resolutions of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the plenary meetings of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea.

The factory has expanded its production capacity as scheduled while further strengthening the clinker cooling system in close cooperation with scientists and technicians of relevant field. In addition, burning, transportation and crushing processes have been upgraded.

Clinker conveying was improved and the capacit of the inclined bucket conveyor, used to transport raw materials , was expanded by 120 per cent. A dedusting system was also installed. Furthermore, at the limestone quarry, a project to increase unloading capacity was completed in a little over a month.

