Exshaw Cement progresses with 'Low-Carbon Fuel project'

14 June 2023

Exshaw Cement plant has announced that its 'Low-Carbon Fuel project' is advancing quickly. Brad Kok, CEO of Lafarge Canada (West) (Holcim Group), and his team toured the project last week for implementation later this year.



This initiative will replace 50 per cent of natural gas on our modern kiln line with low-carbon recycled materials and reduce our carbon footprint while reusing materials that would have been transported to landfills.

