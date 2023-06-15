Misr Cement Group joins WCA

The World Cement Association (WCA) is welcoming Misr Cement Group, one of the longest-standing cement and building materials manufacturing companies in Egypt, as a corporate member.

Misr Cement Group group works towards operating with a minimal environmental impact, by incorporating sustainable projects into its processes to protect and replenish the environment surrounding its facilities in Upper Egypt. Projects include the launch of environmentally friendly products, planting of trees in the surrounding areas of its plants, safely discarding cement waste, minimal water waste and air filtration systems.

“We are looking forward to working with Misr Cement Group as a Corporate Member of WCA. Their industry knowledge in maximising performance efficiency and reducing operating costs will be a great benefit to our members. As the industry is expecting a difficult year ahead, their insights will be valuable when tackling the sectors current challenges,” said Ian Riley, CEO of WCA.

“We are delighted to be joining WCA’s international network, as it will be an excellent opportunity to benefit from the association’s vast experience, which will enable us to continue with the steps already taken to reduce CO 2 emissions and achieve our 2030 environmental sustainability strategy,” said Tarek Talaat, Misr Cement Group’s managing director.

