Holcim acquires Minerales y Agregados

15 June 2023

Holcim has acquired Minerales y Agregados, a leader in advanced mortars and adhesives in Guatemala. Minerales y Agregados represents Holcim’s first production facility in Guatemala, while expanding the region’s Solutions & Products range with a new line of business. Holcim expects to deliver synergies by expanding the supply of Minerales y Agregados from its plants in Metapán, El Salvador, as well as by expanding the advanced mortars and adhesives offer from the Disensa retail network.

Oliver Osswald, region head Latin America at Holcim, said, “With Minerales y Agregados, we continue to grow our geographic footprint while broadening our range of advanced building solutions. The construction sector in Guatemala is highly specialised, demanding world-class solutions. Minerales y Agregados is a perfect addition to help us meet those needs. We look forward to welcoming the employees of Minerales y Agregados into the Holcim family and opening our next era of growth together.”

Minerales y Agregados was founded in 2014 by the Coronado family. It has one production plant in Guatemala. In addition to dry mortars, the company also sells other solutions to both the construction and agriculture industry.

