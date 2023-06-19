Bamburi Cement to consider expansion despite macroeconomy

19 June 2023

Bamburi Cement PLC (Holcim group) held its 72nd Annual General Meeting in Nairobi on 15 June, chaired by the Board and Management, which included Chairman Dr John Simba, Group Managing Director Mohit Kapoor, and Group Chief Financial Officer Eugene Antera.

According to Mr Kapoor, "Kenya's macroeconomic situation is challenging due to inflation, currency devaluation, an uncertain tax environment, and restricted liquidity.

“High power costs continue to be an issue and as a result, we are focusing on captive solar power plants to offset the rising cost of power. We are also continuing to lay the groundwork for potential expansion of capacity,” he added.

