New plant adds 2Mta to Cambodia capacity

19 June 2023

A new 2Mta cement plant in the Oral district of Kampong Speu province in Cambodia is due to start production soon. According to the Khmer Times, Conch KT Cement has invested around US$263m in the new facility, which will take the total number of cement plants in the country to six.

The reopening of the economy following the pandemic has resulted in a boost in exports, construction and the real estate sector in Cambodia. The new plant is intended to help meeting growing demand in Cambodia, particularly in the construction and road infrastructure sectors. “Kampong Speu province will soon have a new cement factory, which will make it a major supplier of cement for construction throughout Cambodia,” said the Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen.

Cambodia is currently home to five cement plants - Kampot Cement, Cambodia Cement Chakrey Ting, Chip Ming Insee, Battambang Conch Cement and Thai Bun Song - with an existing total cement production capacity of 9Mta.

