Shiva Cement inaugurates Sundergarh mill

ICR Newsroom By 19 June 2023

India-based Shiva Cement, part of JSW Cement, has inaugurated its new cement plant in Sundergarh, Odisha.



The new plant has an overall capacity of 1.05Mta as well as an additional 0.27Mta of cement capacity.



Parent company, JSW Cement, announced plans to increase its installed capacity to 25Mta, up 47 per cent, in October 2022.

