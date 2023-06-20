World's largest 3D printed building completed

20 June 2023

The world’s largest 3D printed building has been completed in Florida, USA. The project is a luxury equestrian facility that has been completed by Florida-based Printed Farms using COBOD’s BOD2 construction 3D printer. Located in Wellington, southern Florida, the new building has a total floor area of 939m2, is 4m high, 47m long and 25m wide.

According to COBOD, it has been designed to withstand the extreme weather challenges of the region, including hurricanes and tropical storms, with a focus on structural integrity and occupant safety. The versatility and benefits of 3D printing technology are also demonstrated through the structure’s 3D printed walls which create a cavity and air gap to provide natural cooling to the building, explains COBOD. The build process involved five moves of the printer with the two sides completed twice and the middle section executed once.

Philip Lund-Nielsen, COBOD co-founder and head of Americas, said, “Printed Farms has done a remarkable job in completing this massive structure and the project demonstrates again how 3D printing is transforming the construction industry for the better. COBOD is proud to be technology supplier to yet another record-breaking 3D printing project on US soil which comes only shortly after the completion of the US' first 2-story 3D printed building in Texas, also using our BOD2 3D printer. We are especially proud to observe our 3D printers being utilized for a broad range of applications besides housing, which is the industry’s predominant use case. Our machines dominate this space already, but are in addition also used to print turbine bases, schools, office buildings, data centers, silos, and more – now that horse barns are added to the list”.

COBOD now holds the record for the world’s tallest 3D printed building (9.9m-high building in Saudi Arabia), the fastest 3D printed build (three buildings in eight days in Oman), and now the largest 3D printed building in the world.

Published under