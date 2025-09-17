Advertisement

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) has called on the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry to act swiftly against what it describes as a worrying influx of Cimco cement from Togo. The surge, which began two months ago, is heavily concentrated in the Volta Region and Ada, but the Chamber warns it could soon extend into Accra, threatening local producers.

Speaking to Citi Business News, COCMAG CEO Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah said the unchecked imports endanger the survival and competitiveness of Ghana’s cement industry. “The greater proportion of this influx enters through Aflao, moves down to Ada and Tema, and gradually trickles into other parts of the country. What starts small quickly spreads widely. We have evidence that these products are being packaged and branded as Cimco cement,” he explained.

Dr Dawson-Ahmoah confirmed that the issue has been raised with the Trade Minister and that assurances of government action have been received. However, he stressed the urgency of firm enforcement to protect local manufacturers.

The Chamber cautioned that continued imports could lead to reduced local output, job losses, and setbacks to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda, which prioritises strengthening domestic production.