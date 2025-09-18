Advertisement

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SIG) remains cautious yet optimistic about the national cement industry in 2025, citing early signs of demand growth after a weak first half.

Deputy President Director Andriano Hosny Panangian said national demand contracted in the first semester, but began to recover from July onwards. “We saw a trajectory of increasing growth in terms of demand starting mid-year,” Hosny noted during the Public Expose Live 2025 on 12 September.

He added that the upward trend is expected to continue, supported by government spending and resilient domestic consumption. By year-end, cement demand is projected to remain relatively flat compared to 2024, though SIG targets improved company performance.

To maintain profitability in a still-recovering market, SIG is focusing on strengthening its retail segment, which contributes around 70 per cent of revenue. Key initiatives include restructuring distribution channels, optimising logistics and supply chains, and ensuring product availability across markets.

SIG is also enhancing its retail presence through marketplaces and building shops nationwide, enabling closer monitoring of daily market conditions.

“These steps are fundamental to reinforcing profitability and ensuring SIG remains competitive as the market stabilizes,” Hosny said.