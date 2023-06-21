Coal ash laden vessel sinks in Bangladesh

21 June 2023

Chittagong Port of Bangladesh has reported that a local vessel carrying coal ash for cement and other industries sank in the Alpha Anchorage area of the port on 14 June. According to local sources, the MV Delower Al Bahar, carrying 800t of coal ash, sank due to hostile weather in the outer anchorage of the Chattogram port.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority officials said the vessel sank after its floor ruptured with crew on board the lighter ship jumping into the sea when it started to sink. Eleven crew members were rescued by fishermen in a nearby boat. Authorities from the Chattogram Port said the ship was coming from Noapara towards Banglabazar in the port city.

