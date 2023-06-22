Hoffmann Green to build four new units in Saudi Arabia

22 June 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has agreed to collaborate with Shurfah Holding to build four Hoffmann units in Saudi Arabia. As part of Saudi Vision 2030, Shurfah Holding and Hoffmann Green have been in talks for over a year with the aim of developing low-carbon Smart Cities. In 2022 the two companies signed a preliminary letter of intent to a test phase which enabled Hoffmann clinker-free cement to be experimented in Saudi Arabia and the production process to be assessed locally. Following these tests, which turned out to be highly satisfactory, the two entities decided to speed up their collaboration by concluding an agreement defining the main points of a licensing contract which will be signed in the next few weeks.

The licensing contract will lead to the construction of four Hoffmann plants in Saudi Arabia, which will be built on the same model as H2, Hoffmann Green's second production unit inaugurated last month in Bournezeau, France. The plants will be funded and operated by Shurfah Holding, which will market Hoffmann Green clinker-free cement in Saudi Arabia. The first plant will be built in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. In exchange for this industrial and technological transfer, Hoffmann Green will receive royalties generated by this licensing model. Shurfah Holding is a conglomerate with a wide range of investments in real estate, industry, financial services, food and beverages.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said, “Hoffmann Green's international development strategy is speeding up thanks to this agreement with Shurfah Holding, holding of the Saudi real estate giant. The forthcoming construction of four Hoffmann units in this new high-potential territory, Saudi Arabia, once again illustrates the attractiveness of our clinker- free cements and the ingenious vertical production process of our H2 unit. We would like to thank the Shurfah Holding teams and we are proud to participate in Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting the decarbonation of Smart Cities.”

Abdullah Al Majed, founder and chairman of Shurfah Holding Company, added, "Decarbonising our smart cities is a key challenge for Shurfah Holding and, more broadly, for Saudi Arabia as part of its Saudi Vision 2030. Tests carried out over more than a year using Hoffmann Green technologies have been more than conclusive from both an ecological and a technical point of view. So it was a natural step for us to enter into this agreement. We look forward to signing the final contract in a few weeks' time and from 2024 starting to work on the construction of these vertical production plants to market the first sustainable clinker-free cement in Saudi Arabia."





Published under