Ambuja Cements and ACC scoop sustainability awards

26 June 2023

Ambuja Cements and ACC, part of the Adani Group, have been recognised among ‘India's Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies’ by BW Businessworld. Ambuja Cements has also been named among ‘India’s Top 3 Most Sustainable Companies in the Infrastructure and Engineering Sector’ on the back of its “dedication to sustainability and outstanding success”, according to the company.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, cement business, said, “We are immensely proud that both Ambuja and ACC have been recognised among ‘India's Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies’ and we thank BW Businessworld for recognising and acknowledging our efforts towards a sustainable future. This achievement not only validates the hard work put in by our team but also highlights our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, which we have consistently strived to integrate into every aspect of our operations. We firmly believe that sustainable practices are not only beneficial for the environment but also contribute to the long-term success of our business."

The annual ranking by BW Businessworld acknowledges organisations that have displayed exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and have made significant contributions to the environment, society, and the economy. According to Ambuja Cements and ACC, their recognition among India's most sustainable companies is “a testament to their steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility, social progress, and ethical business practices. The companies have consistently implemented initiatives and policies that prioritise sustainability across its operations, ensuring a positive impact on the environment and society at large.”





