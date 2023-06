Lafarge Algeria increases cement exports in 1H23

26 June 2023

Lafarge Algeria (Holcim) has announced improved export results for the 1H23. Thanks to the support of the Algerian authorities and close collaboration with its partners, Lafarge Algeria exported nearly 1.7Mt of products, 39 per cent of which were 'cement' finished products valuing more than US$80m.

Volumes were helped by the start up of the automatic shiploader at Djenden Port, with 18,000tpd capacity.

