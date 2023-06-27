Chovet joins World Cement Association

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2023

Industrial engineering services company Chovet has the World Cement Association (WCA) as an associate corporate member.

Chovet, based in Lyon, France, has been designing and building cement, lime, and various mineral treatment plants for over 50 years, collaborating with partners ranging from Lafarge, Holcim, Heidelberg Materials, Vicat, Cem’In’Eu, Al Safwa, to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Benin, on industrial engineering projects across the globe.

Chovet’s work also encompasses sustainability projects, in particular providing feasibility studies to restore, expand, and rebuild on brownfield plants with minimal disruption. Additionally, its in-house specialists and partners offer guidance on major sustainability challenges, including the energy transition and decarbonisation of the industry, specifically advising on alternative fuels, flue gas and waste treatment.

