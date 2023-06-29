Breedon and First Graphene to trial graphene-enhanced cement

29 June 2023

Australia-based First Graphene has commenced trials on graphene-enhanced cement and concrete at Breedon’s Hope cement plant in the UK. Around 2000t of graphene-enhanced cement will be produced at the plant, using First Graphene’s PureGRAPH product. The trial aims to further validate the CO 2 reduction benefits of adding graphene to the cement production process.

According to Manufacturers Monthly, approximately 1.2t of PureGRAPH 50 is being used in the trial, testing multiple dispersion methods and dosage rates to determine the most effective and beneficial application process. The graphene will first be formulated into a grinding aid and then introduced into the cement grinding mill feed. Dispersion into the cement production line will occur over a 24hr period using traditional grinding aid dosage lines, with minimal operational or mechanical change required to the existing plant.

The final cement will then be validated by Breedon to assess its performance, before being supplied to construction group Morgan Sindall Construction, which will use it in real world construction demonstrations.

“We are truly excited to be part of this consortium led by First Graphene. The role graphene can play in helping to decarbonise the cement industry could be significant, and we are keen to contribute to this process by facilitating what is set to be one of the largest global trials of this kind at our Hope Cement plant in Derbyshire,” said Breedon Cement Managing Director, Jude Lagan. “The construction industry can play an essential role in the creation of a sustainable built environment, as long as we continue to embrace innovation. We look forward to working with Morgan Sindall and the University of Manchester to showcase some brilliant real-world applications for this innovative graphene product.”

