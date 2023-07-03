CEMEX's Regenera expands Mexican operations

03 July 2023

CEMEX’s circular waste management business, Regenera, is expanding its operations in Mexico with the opening of a new facility in partnership with leading waste collection company PASA. The partnership between Regenera and PASA will support the Mexican city of Puebla’s efforts to become a zero-waste city.

Puebla’s solid municipal waste will be sorted at the new joint facility. After separating out all recyclable waste, the remaining waste will substitute fossil fuels at CEMEX’s nearby cement plant. Approximately 55 per cent of the waste processed is composed of organic matter, which is carbon neutral.

“Regenera’s services contribute to a more sustainable circular economy by recovering energy and recycling minerals from a variety of waste streams,” said Juan Carlos Herrera, CEMEX global head of urbanisation solutions. “We’re proud to collaborate in ambitious projects like this one, which seeks to create a zero-waste city. Our solutions are tailor-made to help make this a reality.”

Regenera and PASA have signed a seven-year agreement which includes a commitment from CEMEX to purchase refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the joint sorting facility. During its initial phase, beginning in late 2023, the project will manage approximately 20 per cent of the solid municipal waste generated in Puebla, Mexico’s fourth-biggest city. At full scale, expected in late 2025, the project will manage over half of the city’s waste.

Published under