Sika continues Indian expansion

03 July 2023

Sika is opening a new plant in Kharagpur, eastern India, as it continues to expand its production capacity in the Indian market. The plant will manufacture mortar products, concrete admixtures, and shotcrete accelerators for customers in the West Bengal region, which has more than 100m inhabitants.

Alongside state-of-the-art manufacturing lines, the new factory includes office space, laboratories, and warehousing and logistics. Sika now has twelve manufacturing facilities in India and has been active in the Indian market for close to four decades. Forecasts predict that India's construction sector will grow by 6.5 per cent in 2023, followed by 6.4 per cent in 2024, driven by the thriving economy and investment spending on the part of central government.

Mike Campion, regional manager Asia/Pacific at Sika, said, "For Sika, India is a growth market with enormous potential. The country is the most populous in the world and is showing strong trends toward industrialisation and urbanisation. To enable us to continue to grow at an above-average rate and benefit from the substantial volume growth in India's construction market, we are focusing on major infrastructure and building projects in the ten biggest metropolitan areas in the country. Our new plant in Kharagpur will allow us to service upcoming large-scale projects in the eastern and northeastern regions, including the capital Kolkata, in the most efficient manner."





