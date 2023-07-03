UltraTech sales advance 20% in 1QFY23-24

03 July 2023

UltraTech has announced 20 per cent YoY growth in sales volumes in India in the opening quarter of FY23-24 (March-June 2023). Volumes over the three-month period came in at 29.01Mt, compared to 24.2Mt in the same period a year earlier and 30.49Mt in the last quarter of FY22-23.

In 1QFY23-24 grey cement volumes advanced by 20 per cent YoY to 28.6Mt, while white cement volumes improved by 12 per cent to 0.41Mt. QoQ growth in the 1QFY23-24 was down five per cent for grey cement and declined 13 per cent for white cement.

Overseas grey cement sales volumes expanded by 11 per cent YoY in the 1QFY23-24 to 1.04Mt, versus 0.94Mt in the 1QFY23-24 and 1.31Mt in the closing quarter of FY22-23. UltraTech’s total consolidated sales volumes for the 1QFY23-24 stand at 29.96Mt, up 20 per cent YoY but down five per cent QoQ.

Capacity utilisation over the opening quarter of FY23-24 came in at around 90 per cent.





