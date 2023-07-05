Tudela Veguin to invest EUR62.5m in decarbonisation measures

ICR Newsroom By 05 July 2023

Cementos Tudela Veguín SA, part of Corp Masaveu, will invest EUR62.5m in energy efficiency and the use of biomass and hydrogen if it obtains funds from the EU. The plan is to guarantee the future of its plants in Asturias and León, Spain. Approximately EUR36m will be invested in its Aboño plant, EUR14.5m in Tudela Veguín and EUR3m in lime producer Caleras de San Cucao – all located in Asturias. In addition the La Robla unit in León will receive EUR9m if the company’s application for funds is successfully.



The investment is the first step in a two-stage decarbonisation process. It will start by reducing energy consumption by implementing energy efficiency measures and optimising the clinker recipe through the use of alternative raw materials. In addition, the plant will use biomass, or biomass mixed with solid recovered fuel and waste tyres as alternative fuels. The company also expects to use green hydrogen although this option will depend on availability and cost. Cementos Tudela Veguín has pre-agreements in place with EDP to supply green hydrogen to the Aboño and Tudela Veguín plants.



The second stage will see an investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The size of the CCS investment has not been quantified as yet, but it is expected to be significantly larger. The company is working together with different research institutes to plan and implement CCS at its cement plants.



To fund its decarbonisation drive, it will apply for PERTE European funds that support industrial decarbonisation programmes.

Published under