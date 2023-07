LIC reduces stake in India Cements Ltd

06 July 2023

India-based Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has reduced its stake in India Cements Ltd from 5.87 per cent to 3.83 per cent. The reduction has taken place between November 2017 and July 2023. LIC now holds 11.9m shares in the cement producer.

India Cements currently runs eight integrated plants and two grinding units across India, with a total cement production capacity of around 15.5Mta.

