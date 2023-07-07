CEMEX hits Vertua milestone in Colombia

CEMEX has reached a sales milestone for its Vertua net zero CO₂ concrete in Colombia, surpassing 100,000m3 of the product, enough to fill 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools. According to CEMEX, this achievement showcases progress towards the company's ambitious goal for its Vertua lower-carbon cement and concrete products to reach more than half of all cement and concrete sales by 2025.

Vertua lower-carbon and net zero concrete are part of a range of materials with measurable sustainable attributes, including energy efficiency and water conservation. The projects that have chosen Vertua as their material of choice include infrastructure, housing, and public works.

“We’re proud to provide innovative building solutions for projects that put sustainability and the well-being of the people of Colombia at the forefront,” said Jesús González, president of CEMEX South, Central America and the Caribbean. “This milestone shows that the construction industry is migrating to more sustainable materials and practices. We are confident that demand for our lower-carbon and net-zero products will continue to increase.”

Some of the projects in which Vertua net zero concrete has been used are the 978 Building, an 11-storey structure considered Colombia's first net zero CO₂ project, Bosa Hospital, a state-of-the-art healthcare center, and Canoas lifting Station, a key piece of water treatment infrastructure in the city of Bogotá.

According to CEMEX, Vertua has a specialised portfolio of sustainable, high-quality construction products designed to have a significant positive impact on the planet. It allows builders to tailor their projects' sustainable characteristics through its five specific and measurable attributes: lower carbon, energy efficiency, water conservation, recycled materials, and design optimisation.

