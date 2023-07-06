Hoffmann Green signs agreement with French landlord

06 July 2023

Vendée Habitat, a social landlord in the Pays de la Loire region in France, with around 18,000 homes under its management, has signed an agreement with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to specify and promote concrete made with Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement in all future building programmes throughout the Vendée region.

The agreement forms part of Vendée Habitat’s low-carbon development strategy. The collaboration will enable the landlord to build new homes that meet the low-carbon strategy and the requirements of future thermal regulations, as well as the local department's 2050 carbon neutrality targets.

According to Hoffmann Green, this long-term partnership is committed to an ambitious approach that protects the environment, and is open-ended.





