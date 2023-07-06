UNACEM Peru sees 20% uptick in sales and record production in 2022

ICR Newsroom By 06 July 2023

Peru-based UNACEM saw its net cement sales increase by 19.7 per cent YoY to PEN2655m in 2022, according to its 2022 integrated report. Total sales reached PEN2835m. EBITDA reached PEN882.3m, up 16.9 per cent YoY when adjusted for other income and costs, while net profit stood at PEN421.5m, up 6.6 per cent YoY.



Dispatches increased to 6.666Mt in 2022. Bagged cement dispatches accounted for 68.9 per cent of its sales while bulk cement took a 31.1 per cent share.



In addition, the company broke its production record with an output of 6.68Mt in 2022, up seven per cent YoY. Of this total, Atocongo produced 4.621Mt and Condorcocha 2.060Mt – the latter surpassing the 2Mt mark for the first time.



Path to carbon neutrality

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and in 2022 reduced its CO2eq emissions by 2.7 per cent.



"In UNACEM we believe in the long-term encouragement of being able to continue maintaining and improving our performance, without losing sight of our commitment to the sustainability of the country and achieve carbon neutrality of our operations by 2050″, Eduardo Sanchez, general manager of UNACEM Peru.



In addition, more than 90 per cent of the company’s electricity consumption, which fell by 3.4 per cent, was supplied by renewable energy sources while 70 per cent of its fuel demand is supplied by natural gas.

