Dandot Cement Co has makes BMR programme progress

11 July 2023

The Lahore-based Dandot Cement Co Ltd recently updated Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about progress made on the Balancing Modernisation of Replacements (BMR) of 504,000t of its cement plant at Jehlum in Punjab, Pakistan, during April-July 2023. However, cement production has remained suspended due to the closure of plant operations for BMR activity since September 2019.

According to Dandot Cement's Company Secretary, Muhammad Kamran, significant progress has been made on various fronts as part of the BMR programme in the current quarter. The company has carried out the following activities and achievements:

1. The entire shipment of plant and machinery has been successfully delivered to factory premises, and the installation phase is underway.

2. The civil and structural work has been completed and handed over to the mechanical erection contractor for further execution.

3. Approximately 75 per cent of the mechanical erection work has been completed and subsequent testing activities are scheduled in line with the established timeline.

4. The solar power plant installation has been completed and is now operational, providing electricity for the BMR activities.

5. The rehabilitation and modification of the grid station have been completed, enabling the efficient transmission of electricity.

6. A significant amount of fabricated steel structure has been delivered to the site, with approximately 80 per cent of the steel structure successfully installed.

7. The refractory work is progressing according to the plan, with a completion stage of 60 per cent.

8. The contract for electrical and insulation work has been awarded. The contractor has commenced operations and completing 50 per cent of the required electrical work.

9. Approximately 70 per cent of the building finishing work has been found, with the remaining tasks scheduled for completion in July 2023.

10. Management has successfully arranged funds amounting to PKR435m (US$1.56m) during the quarter, bringing the total sponsor's investment for the BMR programme is PKR3.407bn.

11. The equipment testing and commissioning phase is set to commence in July 2023 and commercial production is expected to resume in the ongoing quarter.

Upon completing the BMR programme, the company aims to achieve enhanced production efficiencies and ensure long-term financial viability while adhering to environmental compliance standards.

