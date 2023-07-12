Dalmia's Umrangso modernisation to use KHD technology

12 July 2023

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has awarded Humboldt Wedag India a contract for a new 9500tpd clinker line at its plant in Umrangso, Assam, in northeastern India.



The project includes a range of best-available decarbonisation technologies, including roller press grinding technology for raw material preparation and a six-stage preheater with Pyroclon calciner, providing the best potential for waste heat recovery.



The new line will be notable for its high utilisation of alternative fuels and raw materials, low thermal energy consumption and low NO x emissions, which all reduce the environmental impact of cement production. “Here at KHD, we are continuously working to make cement production cleaner and greener,” commented Matthias Mersmann, KHD CTO.



Humboldt Wedag India Managing Director, Ashok Kumar Dembla, said: “This latest contract from DCBL is a major vote of confidence in our technology and expertise from one of the world’s environmentally-progressive cement producers. We now look forward to working with DCBL to successfully implement the project.”

Published under