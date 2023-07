Oman Cement Co sees net profits rise 32% in 1H23

13 July 2023

Oman Cement Co, which is listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, has achieved a 32.02 per cent increase in net profit for the first half of 2023.

According Oman Cement’s financial statement, it achieved annual profits of OMR4.19m for the 1H23, surpassing the OMR3.17m achieved in the 1H22. The company saw revenue growth of 5.13 per cent in the 1H23 and revenue totalled IMR36.76m, up from OMR34.96m in the 1H22.

Published under