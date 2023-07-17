Ecocem to collaborate with Point.P on low-carbon building solutions

POINT.P, part of Saint-Gobain Building Distribution France, and Ecocem have reinforced their long history of commercial collaboration with a partnership announcement to develop and market low-carbon solutions for binders, concretes and mortars.

This partnership will support POINT.P’s ambition to meet its target of reducing cement-related carbon emissions (ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks and prefabricated elements) by 35 per cent by 2030. For Ecocem, it will be an opportunity to develop and market its newest low-carbon binders through POINT.P's distribution network, concrete plants and precast plants.

Ecocem (in which Saint-Gobain holds a 25 per cent stake) has recently unveiled ACT, a breakthrough technology which combines a range of technical innovations with the use of widely available low-carbon materials to decarbonise the production of cement by as much as 70 per cent, says Ecocem. ACT also reduces the water consumption of cement production by up to 50 per cent, while enhancing the strength and durability of the concrete it is used to manufacture. From 2025, as part of the agreement, once ACT obtains certification, POINT.P is committed to deploying ACT through its network of concrete plants and prefabrication factories in France.

POINT.P and Ecocem have a long history of commercial collaboration on concrete and prefabrication solutions. With this new agreement, POINT.P is extending this partnership which will play a key role in achieving the company’s carbon reduction ambitions.

