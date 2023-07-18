Argos to allocate US$130m for investments to combat climate change

Between 2022 and 2030 Argos has committed to allocate about US$130m in long-term assets (capex) for structuring and implementing initiatives associated with climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The focus of these projects will be on the use of lower carbon footprint raw materials, fuel optimisation, the use of alternative fuels (such as urban solid and other industries waste) and energy efficiency.

“Concrete is not only the most used building material, but the second most used material in the world after water for its unique properties. As producers, we understand the call to contribute to the mitigation of the effects of climate change by reducing CO 2 emissions in our production processes and developing new and better products and solutions.” said María Isabel Echeverri, Argos vice president of Corporate Affairs. “These investments prove that we are now redoubling our efforts in innovative actions that allow us to be part of the care of the planet through a gradual energy transition, mitigation, adaptation and resilience to climate change and the appropriate use of resources.

