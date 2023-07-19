CemNet.com » Cement News » Dalmia Cement's Ariyalur plant starts new IKN cooler

Dalmia Cement's Ariyalur plant starts new IKN cooler

19 July 2023


An IKN Pendulum cooler has been installed at Dalmia Cement’s Ariyalur plant in India. IKN engineers have designed an innovative Pendulum cooler with a compact design that allows pre-assembly and reduces on-site assembly time.

The cooler has been designed to gradually increase the rated capacity of production. The first clinker arrived at the cooler on 16 July 2023.

