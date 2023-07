China Shanshui issues profit warning

19 July 2023

China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd has issued a profit warning for the opening six months of 2023. The company has said that it expects to report a YoY fall in profit of 145-150 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the company, the contraction is due to the lower price of its cement products over the six-month period.

