HeidelbergCement India reports marginal uptick in revenue

19 July 2023

HeidelbergCement India has reported revenue of INR5956.4m (US$72.5m) in the first quarter of FY2023-24 ended 30 June 2023. This is up marginally on the INR5898m seen in the same period a year earlier. Net profit over the same timeframe advanced 1.37 per cent to INR523.2m as fuel and packaging costs eased.

The company’s total expenses over the quarter were INR5389m, up 1.51 per cent YoY, while sales volumes improved 8.2 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India currently runs operations in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

