CEMTEC INC launches in North America

20 July 2023

CEMTEC INC, subsidiary of Cemtec Cement and Mining Technology GmbH, headquartered in Enns, Austria, is ready to serve customers in North America. CEMTEC INC has already received several new orders.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing unparalleled services to the group’s valued North American clients.

As a global leader in solutions for the cement, mining, and minerals industries, Cemtec Cement and Mining Technology’s expertise in grinding, drying, and pelletising allows it to offer tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs.

Published under