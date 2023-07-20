Salonit Anhovo to become Alpacem Cement Slovenia

20 July 2023

Slovenia’s Salonit Anhovo is changing its name to Alpacem Cement Slovenia. The announcement was made following the company’s general meeting on 14 July 2023. “We have been considering changing the brand for several years, now we think the moment is right,” says Tomaž Vuk, company president.

He added that there has been a trend in the cement industry for “brands to connect into larger entities” to provide additional security for customers and enable them to “cope with the new challenges of decarbonisation.”

The company, which is majority-owned by Austria’s Wietersdorfer Alpacem, reported net profit of EUR23.7m at the end of 2022. The first half of 2023 has seen the company ensure regular supplies to all its customers as well as introducing a new type of cement for the market, “which represents the optimal choice in the production of low-carbon concrete for a wide range of applications,” it said.

Published under