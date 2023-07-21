GCCA and LeadIT release Green Cement tracker

21 July 2023

The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have launched a new decarbonisation tracker, to help policymakers, industry experts, academics and the public monitor worldwide decarbonisation efforts in the cement industry. The Green Cement Technology Tracker was unveiled at an international inter-governmental meeting focused on clean energy, which is taking place in India.

Per Andersson, head of the Secretariat – LeadIT, said: “In order to empower the industry and policymakers committed to emission reductions, our goal is to provide comprehensive tracking of public announcements of investments in low-carbon cement technologies.”



Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA, said: “Unleashing technology such as Carbon Capture, Utlilisation and Storage (CCUS) is key to achieving our net zero mission in our sector. Carbon capture pilots, projects and announcements are picking up pace across the world. This technology works, and our next goal is to scale up, working with stakeholders such as governments and the investment community to help transform the industry worldwide.”

The Tracker will be instrumental in assessing progress and ensuring transparency of low-carbon cement technologies, initially carbon capture and, in the future, complementary efforts to reduce emissions from cement manufacturing. Preliminary data from the Green Cement Technology Tracker reveals that initiatives for carbon capture technologies are underway worldwide, predominantly in Europe, followed by Asia, North and South America, and Australia. Full-scale operational carbon capture plants are expected to come on stream in the coming years. Approximately half of the announced Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and CCUS projects disclose their expected capture volumes. Post-combustion capture technology is currently the most common investment.

